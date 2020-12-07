UT football players celebrate academic work with commencement ceremony

KNOXVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 06, 2020 – Running back Ty Chandler #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers during football commencement ceremony at the Student Union in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than 1 day after their final regular season game at Neyland Stadium, a total of 15 Tennessee football student-athletes celebrated their academic accomplishments with a commencement ceremony.
Due to the Volunteers’ away game at Auburn on Nov. 21, members of the football team were unable to participate in the scheduled on-campus graduations for their respective programs.
As families cheered during the socially-distant celebration, the Vols walked across the stage filled with pride for completing one part of their mission as student-athletes.
KNOXVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 06, 2020 – Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, Chancellor Donde Plowman, Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer, and graduating members of the Tennessee Volunteers before the football commencement ceremony at the Student Union in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
Vols Football 2020 Graduates
Jordan Allen — Sociology
Ja’Quain Blakely – Sociology (summer 2020)
Baylen Buchanan – Communication Studies
LaTrell Bumphus — Communication Studies
Matthew Butler — Political Science
Ty Chandler — Recreation & Sport Management
Carlin Fils-aime – Communication Studies (summer 2020)
Kenneth George Jr. — Communication Studies
Brandon Johnson — Communication Studies
Deandre Johnson — Communication Studies
Jahmir Johnson — Communication Studies
Brandon Kennedy — Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications* 
Austin Pope — Communication Studies
Trey Smith — Recreation & Sport Management
Dawson Stephens — Sociology

WATE 6 On Your Side would like to congratulate the Vols on their commencement.

