UT football players celebrate academic work with commencement ceremony

|KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than 1 day after their final regular season game at Neyland Stadium, a total of 15 Tennessee football student-athletes celebrated their academic accomplishments with a commencement ceremony.
|Due to the Volunteers’ away game at Auburn on Nov. 21, members of the football team were unable to participate in the scheduled on-campus graduations for their respective programs.
|As families cheered during the socially-distant celebration, the Vols walked across the stage filled with pride for completing one part of their mission as student-athletes.
|Vols Football 2020 Graduates
Jordan Allen — Sociology
Ja’Quain Blakely – Sociology (summer 2020)
Baylen Buchanan – Communication Studies
LaTrell Bumphus — Communication Studies
Matthew Butler — Political Science
Ty Chandler — Recreation & Sport Management
Carlin Fils-aime – Communication Studies (summer 2020)
Kenneth George Jr. — Communication Studies
Brandon Johnson — Communication Studies
Deandre Johnson — Communication Studies
Jahmir Johnson — Communication Studies
Brandon Kennedy — Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications*
Austin Pope — Communication Studies
Trey Smith — Recreation & Sport Management
Dawson Stephens — Sociology
