UT identifies sixth COVID-19 cluster of spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another sorority dorm has been identified by the University of Tennessee as a COVID-19 cluster.

A cluster at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house was identified on Feb. 15 and stemmed from a Feb. 14 event.

The cluster designation does not mean that the Greek organization did anything wrong. The houses in Sorority Village are designed as communal living spaces making for a number of close contacts to a potential or positive COVID-19 case.

Kappa Kappa Gamma is the fourth Greek organization to be named a cluster during the spring semester. Alpha Chi Omega sorority house was identified on Feb. 7. and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house was identified a day later. Sigma Kappa House was named a cluster on Jan. 24.

The first cluster of the 2021 spring semester was identified at the Sigma Kappa sorority house in late January. Two clusters were also identified at off-campus gatherings.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

