UT-Knoxville suspends fifth-oldest fraternity for repeated hazing and alcohol violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Order has been suspended for four years because of repeated hazing and alcohol violations, according to the University of Tennessee, who said the chapter was notified Friday morning.

The suspension of the fifth-oldest chapter on campus will remain in effect until Spring 2025.

“Working closely with Kappa Alpha’s national organization, we made the necessary decision to suspend the Pi chapter. Hazing and misconduct have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to create a positive, healthy culture for our students,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas.

The chapter had previously been placed on deferred suspension until Dec. 1, 2020 and disciplinary probation until Sept. 15, 2021 for harm to others, alcohol-related conduct and failure to respond, comply or identify.

Kappa Alpha was founded at UT in 1883 and currently has 155 current members, according to their website.