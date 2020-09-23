UT Medical Center informs donors, patients of data security incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is sending out warning letters about a cyberattack that may have involved personal data.

Back in July, outside vendor Blackbaud Inc. told the hospital it had discovered and stopped a ransomware attack. UT Medical Center uses Blackbaud for computer services in connecting with alumni, donors and patients.

Blackbaud claims the hacker did not get into credit card, bank account or social security numbers data; however, the attack did access some customer data, beginning as early as February 2020.

Potentially, that could mean they got their hands on information used for fundraising purposes, such as names and donor profiles.

Blackbaud paid the ransom and the stolen data has been destroyed.

UT Medical says it has gotten some assurance from Blackbaud that a fix is in place, and the fix has been tested against all known attacks.

Blackbaud promises better security controls against attacks in the future, according to UT Medical leaders, who think the risk is low.

If you’re worried, the medical center says you should keep an eye on your credit report and call the credit bureau if you notice anything suspicious.

