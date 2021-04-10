UT Medical Center surpasses 50,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

The center announced on Saturday they have been able to give out more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

According to a news release, UT Medical Center joined the Faith Leaders Health Initiative and nursing sorority Chi Eta Phi to host a series of vaccine clinics aimed at making the vaccine more accessible to individuals in the community. The clinics in February and March included visits to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Mt. Olive Baptist Church, both in East Knoxville, and the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex in Lonsdale.

“We’re working to help the many individuals throughout our community who have transportation or other access issues that make it challenging to go far from home, even to receive something as important as a vaccination that can protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Keith Gray, senior vice president and chief medical officer at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, said in the news release. “Additionally, we’re aware that many individuals in the communities we’re reaching are underserved, and that some minority populations have been more adversely impacted by COVID-19, with more hospitalizations and death from the disease. We want to make this vaccine accessible to everyone in our community.”

For more information or to sign up for vaccination, visit the UT Medical Center website and fill out the brief registration form. Directions and parking information are included on the website and will be emailed to individuals with appointments.