UT men’s basketball activities identified as COVID-19 cluster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball activities at Pratt Pavilion have been identified as a COVID-19 cluster, according to the university’s website.
Exposure occurred Nov. 20, three days before Head Coach Rick Barnes reported testing positive for the virus and all team activities were put on hold.
The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.
Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer announced Nov. 20. that he tested positive for the virus, saying that time he had not been in any close contact with student athletes or sport-specific staff members.
