UT offering one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic to public on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee will host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday for eligible recipients.

The clinic will be by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave. To receive a vaccine through the university, recipients must be in the risk-based or age-based phase for Knox County.

Because it is a single-dose vaccine, only one appointment is required. Do not make an appointment if you have already received the first dose of another COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently in Knox County people in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, or 1c or those age 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The state has a COVID-19 eligibility tool to help people determine their status.

While the state includes those ages 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions in phase 1c, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved only for those age 18 and older. You must therefore be 18 or older to make an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for the clinic, go to signupgenius.com/go/19marpublicsu.

The online signup page includes the required consent form and additional information. Participants are asked to complete the consent form in advance of their appointment. Consent forms will also be available at the clinic.

For information about the clinic location, directions, and parking, carefully read the information available on the signup page. Campus operators can provide additional assistance at 865-974-1000. Campus operators cannot set appointments.

Parking for the clinic is free at the Volunteer Hall Parking Garage, 1525 White Ave. Signage will direct attendees to the Student Union, and shuttles will be available to transport individuals with mobility issues. Attendees will need to present the vaccination card they receive at the clinic to validate their parking when leaving the garage.