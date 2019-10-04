UT performs “Impact of Tenncare” study

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee conducting a study of the Tenncare System and why 81% of people in our state say they cant’ afford it.

The study showing at least 6.9% of Tennesseans are uninsured this year because of the increasing costs.

Of that, about 2.8% of kids across our state are uninsured, accounting for more than 2,000 kids in 2019.

Doctor Leann Luna of UT’s Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research saying the cost issue really hits low-income families harder. This increase is consistent with trends across the nation.

It’s not all bad news though, the impact of the Tenncare study shows 94% of recipients are happy with their coverage through the program; saying they’re able to book appointments easily and see a doctor quickly.