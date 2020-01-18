UT president’s goals for 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee and Interim President Randy Boyd sharing a list of ways he’s hoping to build on the momentum from last year to make 2020 even better.

This year’s goals touch on everything from exploring new degrees, to enrollment, as well as addressing mental health resources for students.

Boyd saying this year, UT Promise kicks off and that the college has been surprised by having more than 6,000 students all over the state apply.

“Access to education is critically important to me and I think to our state. We need to make sure more young people have the ability to come to one of our universities. The UT Promise makes it affordable for everyone.” Randy Boyd – UT Interim President

Boyd also explaining the creation of a task force to pinpoint ways to make UT campuses among the safest in the U.S.