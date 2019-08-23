UT promoting campus safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students on UT’s campus getting a chance to take a selfie with some of UTPD’s K-9 units today.

This event is part of an effort to connect with students, educate them about the security in place on campus, and to promote the Live Safe app.

The app isn’t just for students but for anyone on UT’s campus.

Corporal John Platt with UTPD saying, “During game-day we become the third largest city in the state of Tennessee, and we take the responsibility to heart. to make sure everyone is safe.”

The app can be used to report suspicious activity, access resources (like the campus safety map), reach UT police, and more. You can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.