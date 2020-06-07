UT says it’s aware of a ‘violent and disturbing racist video by a student’

‘We have notified police and student conduct for immediate review’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee says in a statement on Twitter that it is aware of a, “…violent and disturbing racist video by a student.”

UT says they have notified police and student conduct for immediate review of the video in question.

“We condemn hate, racism, and violence and will support our black students and make campus safe for them.” University of Tennessee

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the university for comment.

