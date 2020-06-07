‘We have notified police and student conduct for immediate review’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee says in a statement on Twitter that it is aware of a, “…violent and disturbing racist video by a student.”
UT says they have notified police and student conduct for immediate review of the video in question.
“We condemn hate, racism, and violence and will support our black students and make campus safe for them.”University of Tennessee
WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the university for comment.
LATEST STORIES:
- UT says it’s aware of a ‘violent and disturbing racist video by a student’
- Senate introduces bipartisan bill to help farmers, forestry, and reduce air pollution
- Five people hurt after shooting at Dyersburg American Legion
- Memphis curfew extended with new time enforcement
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall in Louisiana