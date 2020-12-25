Utility crews begin work as snow creates power outages across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Quick-falling, wet snow across East Tennessee is making it tough on power companies.
Knoxville Utilities Board reported more than 15,000 customers were without power just before 7 p.m.
You can find KUB’s power outage map here.
At 8 p.m. about 500 residents had their power restored.
Sevier County Electric System’s power outage map continues to climb. As of 7:40 p.m. more than 17,000 customers were without power.
Alcoa Electric is working to restore power to more than 3,000 customers in Blount County.
Appalachian Electric Cooperative has 1,220 customers affected.
Other areas around Knox County were seeing fewer power outages. Clinton Utilities Board’s power outage map showed nearly 1,000 customers were affected but half were still without power as of 8 p.m.
LaFollette Utilities Board’s outage map had 123 customers reporting outages.
Lenoir City Utilities Board was reporting 16 without power.
