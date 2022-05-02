KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Utility work related to the construction of an $80-million multiuse stadium in downtown Knoxville is scheduled to begin Monday, May 2.

This will be the first round of utility work related to the construction of the publicly-owned stadium that will be home to the Tennessee Smokies and One Knoxville Sporting Club. Crews will start by relocating water and sanitary sewer lines on multiple streets just east of the Old City neighborhood.

According to a news release from the city, the following streets will be closed:

• Jackson Avenue, between Patton and Florida streets

• Willow Avenue, between Patton and Kentucky streets

• Georgia Street, south of Willow Avenue

Alvin Nance with the Sports Authority Board gave his advice for drivers.

“I do ask for everyone’s patience as we start this infrastructure work as it’s going to take place,” began Nance. “Not only are we talking about moving utilities, but we’re also talking about moving the water line and sewer lines and we’re talking about moving a street.”

Nance said he hopes these beginning steps of construction get the community excited about the reality of the multiuse stadium.

Rising construction costs have also pushed the total estimated cost of the stadium from $65 million to $80 million. Nance explained that’s part of the reason the stadium’s timeline was pushed back, with baseball starting in the new stadium in 2025 as opposed to 2024.

“We have some real challenges, not just from a cost standpoint, but it’s also getting product and supplies that is necessary to actually do construction,” he said.

He added that with the new timeline, he is not worried.

The stadium is expected to be open in time for the 2025 baseball season, though officials have not ruled out that it may be ready to host other events by 2024. Upon their return to Knoxville in 2025, the Tennessee Smokies will officially change their name back to the Knoxville Smokies.