UTK Chancellor Plowman speaks one-on-one about racially charged acronym incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman is responding to the latest allegations of racism on campus.

This, after a racially charged acronym written on a whiteboard in an Africana studies class had student groups calling for the faculty member behind it — to be fired.

That’s not going to happen. She’s keeping her job.

During the one-on-one interview, we asked Plowman about running a major university during a pandemic, hiring a new athletic director.

But first, we focus on her response to the outcry over the latest accusations of racism on campus: the whiteboard incident and the acronym that was screen shot and shared on social media. Students reacted.

“Imagine every horrible thing that could have happened to you,” student Arianna Smith said, “Your past generations, all shoved into one word and then thrown at you. That’s what that was.”

After the call by 11 student groups to terminate the lecturer, Plowman was asked where things stand now.

“When we looked into it they had been talking about culture, hip hop, they had watched a Tupac video she put on the board. If I said to you, ‘She put on the board the name of one of his songs; it’s an acronym and the words that the acronym stood for.’ You’d probably say, ‘OK, that’s interesting. How did that go?’ The acronym happened to be the same word often used as a racial slur.” UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman

In a lengthy statement, as we have previously reported, program chair Shayla Nunnally explained it’s all about context.

Plowman agrees.

“All of the complaints that came about, what happened last Wednesday afternoon in that class, came from people who were not in the class,” she said, “So, out of context, it looks terrible. We went in and talked to the students who’d been in the classroom. That was a big factor in our decision not to terminate the faculty member.” Plowman

She went on to explain the decision.

“My job, when it comes to deciding about terminating somebody, it’s got to be based on the evidence in front of me, and some of the students don’t agree with me about it and we probably won’t even agree, but I completely respect their opinions, and more importantly, I heard a lot of pain expressed. We don’t want anyone coming here and leaving, saying this place was painful for me. So, all of us own this problem.” Plowman

Plowman said the faculty member has agreed to take a two-week break from class and has been encouraged to get training on how to deal with sensitive topics.

She also talked about a diversity action plan in every college on campus, put in place soon after she came on board, saying, “We’ve got to keep working at it.”