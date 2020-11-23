UTK graduate prepares for life following commencement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of University of Tennessee graduates walked across the stage at Thompson Boling Arena this weekend, something many didn’t think would happen because of the pandemic.

Graduate Simeon Glover is just one of those recent graduates. He spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about his post-graduate plans. He told us he wants to go to law school, but plans to take a gap year, and that the coronavirus played a role in that decision.

“Hopefully this isn’t here next fall, but I was just thinking I don’t know if I would want to start law school virtually… which is a real concern,” he said.

Glover graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology and says he plans to spend the next year tutoring inner-city kids in Boston.

The final UT commencement ceremony was set for 8 p.m. on Sunday.

