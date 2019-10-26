Vehicle crash with injuries knocking out power lines in Tellico Plains per Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an accident with injuries on the 100 block of Old Mill Road in Tellico Plains.

The vehicle crash has caused power lines to go down, and the roadway may be shut down for some time.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reporting that travelling in this area will be affected as crews work to clear the scene and are asking everyone to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

No names will be released at this time, THP has been requested to assist in this investigation.

