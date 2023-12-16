KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Like many others across the country, the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, located off Gov. John Sevier Highway, celebrated Wreaths Across America.

More than two thousand people gathered to remember the fallen, honor those who have served, and teach the younger generation what it means to serve. Patriot Guard Riders Assistant State Captain Larry Hale was among them.

“This is just a way to remember them and just… look at this,” he said gesturing to the rows of decorated headstones, “This is priceless… Absolutely priceless.”

The ceremony included guest speakers, the pledge of allegiance led by a young marine, and the placement of wreaths to honor those who have served and are serving. Then, loved ones of those who have fallen and volunteers laid remembrance wreaths at the base of the headstones across the cemetery.

“I feel like the importance of today is having family, friends and especially children and younger adults to recognize the sacrifice that the military gives for our country and for our freedom,” said Kevin Knowles, East Tennessee state Veterans Cemetery Director.

While the act of laying a wreath may seem small, it leaves a lasting impact.

“It’s such a simple thing but it means so much to the family… Each one of these stones represents somebody, they represent a family, they have a story, each one of them have a story,” said Hale.

For many, this day symbolizes everything they fight for.

“All of these are my brothers and sisters that are laid to rest here, and one day I’m going to be here too… and it will be a great honor to be here with them,” said Tom “Crossman” Saffles, Chaplin of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Wreaths Across America is celebrated nationwide, and many events across Knoxville will be held throughout the weekend.