Veterans, community gather for National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Veterans gathered at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Monday to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It was in March 2017 when former president Donald Trump asked all Americans to observe March 29 with appropriate ceremonies to commemorate the anniversary of the Vietnam War.

On this day in 1973, the last American troops withdrew from Vietnam. The Paris Peace Accords ended the U.S. involvement in the controversial Vietnam War. Then, two years later, at the end of April 1975, Saigon the capital of South Vietnam, fell to communist forces.

Today, those who served in the way and those left behind were remembered.

























A pair of Kiowa helicopters, like those used during the Vietnam War, flew over the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery to pay tribute to National Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor those who died and those who served.

“When we came back to our country it was so disenchanted about the war. And many of us, when we got off the plane got spit on,” Rev. Pat Polis, VVA Chapter President, said.

So there were no parades welcoming Vietnam veterans home when they returned from the war. Many of the men and women who served in uniform in Vietnam were scorned for their role in the war.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 48 years,” Bill Robinson says.

Bill Robinson was the guest speaker, he’s the longest-held enlisted Prisoner of War in our country’s history. In September 1965, he was captured after his Air Force helicopter on a rescue mission was shot down. The last of the POWs came home on this day in 1973.

“We have over 58,000 who didn’t come home, they gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy today. Simply put, they gave their tomorrow’s for us,” Robinson, former Vietnam POW, said.

One of those they remembered at the ceremony is Freddie Owens who died of cancer on March 30, 2018, a man who touched thousands of veterans in East Tennessee.

“Freddie was a giver. He was the individual who always said, not what is in it for me, but how may I serve, how may I give,” Vern Vargo, Vietnam veteran, said.

We first met Freddie in February of 2012. At the time, he successfully led a fight to keep veterans together who wanted group counseling at the local VA clinic. Freddie would later form and co-chair the Veterans Regional Mental Health Council.

“I really didn’t know what it was that I had?” Freddie Owens had said. What he had was PTSD. He couldn’t handle what he had seen in war.

“Out of the 21 men in his platoon that he was charged to care for only 9 boarded the chopper,” Vern Vargo said. Then an Army Sergeant, Freddie had been part of the then first large group battle in Vietnam, in 1965.

The battle of IA Drang Valley is depicted in the movie, “We Were Soldiers.” Freddie Owens would leave the Army later, troubled.

“I didn’t like myself,” Owens had said. “….Angry, disenfranchised, depressed.”

But after years of nightmares, his second wife challenged him to get help. He did, and Freddie continued helping others setting up a military-friendly congregation at his church.

“There are countless stories,” Carolyn Mitchell, DAR President said. “I think it’s fitting we take the time to honor these young men and women who gave their all.”

And many were honored for their service years ago and for how they continue to serve their community today.