Veterans greet each other during the 2021 Knoxville Veterans Day Parade in downtown. (FILE Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Veterans Day, the country honors those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The following companies are offering special deals and free items this year on Friday, Nov. 11 to veterans in recognition of their sacrifice and service.

Services and Stores

Bed Bath and Beyond

Veterans, Active-Duty U.S. Military Members and their spouses get 25% off their entire purchase in-store.

Food City

Veterans and active military members eat free on November 11 with Military ID or proof of service and ValuCard. The offer includes a hot bar meal and a 20 oz. fountain drink up to a total of $8.99.

Great Clips

Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free haircut with a free haircut card. They can pick up their card from a Great Clips location on November 11 and it can be redeemed at any future visit between November 12 and December 9, 2022.

Sports Clips

On November 11, stop by participating locations for a free haircut with valid proof of service.

Planet Fitness

The company released via email that they are offering for veterans and active-duty military personnel to exercise for free at select Tennessee Clubs from November 1-15. Former and current military members can also sign up for a Planet Fitness membership for $0 down with no commitment and first month free through November 30.

Target

Veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families are eligible for a 10% military appreciation discount in store and online in early November according to the Target Corporate website.

The National Park Service

Visitors are able to visit any National Park Service site for free on Veteran’s day.

Walgreens

Veterans, military members and their families are eligible for a 20% off regular price items coupon with a myWalgreens account in store with proof of service November 11-14.

Food

7-11

7-11 says they have partnered with Veterans Advantage to offer exclusive deals to America’s veterans. All they need to do is enter their Veterans Advantage Member ID online.

Applebees

Veterans and Active Duty Military members are eligible to receive a free entrée from a special menu.

Calhoun’s

All veterans and members of the Armed Forces eat free on Veterans day, according to the Calhoun’s website.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members enjoy a free Veterans day meal in restaurant from a list of select items.

Cracker Barrel

All U.S. military veterans are offered a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Freddy’s

A free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card will be given to Veterans and active military personnel that can be redeemed through the end of November.

Golden Corral

On November 14, all U.S. service members, retired military and veterans of each branch of service to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage at their nearest Golden Corral from 5 p.m. to close, the company shared in a release.

Hard Rock Cafe

All veterans are eligible to receive a Free Legendary Burger.

IHOP

On November 11, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., veterans and active-duty military members can stop by IHOP for a free stack of pancakes, although some locations may also offer a free breakfast combo as a part of the promotion according to the IHOP website.

Pilot

The veteran-founded company is thanking military service members and their families with a free meal through the myRewards Plus app. Pilot also offers veterans, military personnel and their families a 10% food and beverage discount through the myRewards Plus app.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists are offered a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw with military ID or proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in and to go orders placed in restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty members can get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries when they dine in on November 11.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s is offering a free “All-You-Care-To-Eat Breakfast Bar” to all U.S. veterans and active-duty U.S. military members from open until 11 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs news also includes more offers available for veterans on Veterans day this year.