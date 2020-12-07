Victim identified in fatal Loudon County crash

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the woman killed during a crash along Interstate 75 in Loudon County.

According to the preliminary crash report, 42-year-old Melissa Chaffins of Knoxville was hit while standing in the middle of the road.

No one else was hurt in the accident.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about this incident.