LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the woman killed during a crash along Interstate 75 in Loudon County.
According to the preliminary crash report, 42-year-old Melissa Chaffins of Knoxville was hit while standing in the middle of the road.
No one else was hurt in the accident.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about this incident.
LATEST STORIES
- Victim identified in fatal Loudon County crash
- Vols going with Bailey, Shrout at QB moving forward
- 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Venus visible this week plus the Geminid meteor shower!
- Holocaust victims seek Supreme Court’s help to reclaim art, property
- HomeSource East Tennessee shares holiday financial advice