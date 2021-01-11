Victim identified in West Knox County shooting from early Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kevin J. Roberts has been identified as the victim of Sunday’s shooting on Edenbridge Way.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports the second victim from the shooting remains hospitalized and has not yet been identified.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Edenbridge Way in West Knox County.
KCSO asks anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org tipsters can remain anonymous.
