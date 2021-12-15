KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim of the fatal crash on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike. has been identified as Birhane Tsfamariyam, 38 of Knoxville, Tennessee. The crash closed I-40 for hours on Tuesday.

The investigation by KPD Crash Reconstruction personnel is continuing Wednesday. Based on the preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling on I-40 West when it lost control, crossed on to I-40 East and struck a vehicle traveling east.

The two occupants of the westbound vehicle were transported to an area hospital, where Tsfamariyam was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition. The occupant of the eastbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.