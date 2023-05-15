KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Heidi Johnson, 20, is being remembered as a vibrant, kind young woman by loved ones after she and another woman were murdered in Knoxville.

Johnson and her friend, 22-year-old Madison Johnson, were found fatally shot Saturday at a home in Woodlawn Pike after officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Cassidy Johnson, Heidi’s older sister, said she is still grappling with what unfolded on Saturday. “He took two beautiful young women away from their families,” Johnson said.

Kris Cameron, Heidi’s boyfriend, said he met her a few years ago through social media.

“When we first met we fell in love instantly,” he said. “I’ve always knew how much she loved me and how much I meant to her. “

Johnson said her younger sister had a magnetic personality. “She was so full of life and she was so beautiful,” she said. “She could make anyone love her. She could drive you crazy sometimes, but she knew what she wanted. She knew who she was. “

Cameron described his girlfriend as having one of the biggest hearts. “She was so nice. She’d literally give you the shirt off her back,” Cameron said.

Police have identified 26-year-old Jair Romario Martin as the suspect. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. “I really wish he’d just be a man and take responsibility for his actions,” Cameron said.

Heidi’s death hasn’t sank in for her sister. “We really just want to get her buried and honor the memory of her life. we all have kind of taken some time off work,” she said. “I’ve said it so many times, but it still I don’t think it has set in, the fact that this is the reality right now.”