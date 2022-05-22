KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department reported Sunday that the victim in Friday night’s shooting in Lonsdale died.

According to KPD, officers were notified around 4 p.m. Friday, May, 20, that the victim in the overnight shooting had been pronounced dead by UT Medical personnel. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old John Mack from Knoxville.

The suspect was also taken to UT Medical and was released from the hospital Sunday morning. Police have now identified him as 24-year-old Roshaun Smith. He was taken into custody on charges of reckless homicide and domestic assault.

According to KPD, Smith also had two outstanding warrants out of Knox County which were unrelated.