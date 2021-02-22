Victim in North Knoxville shooting has died

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police confirmed Monday that the woman hospitalized in a North Knoxville shooting that also damaged a Knox County school bus has died.

Police said Tamaralynn Ann Russell, 38, of Powell, was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center after life-sustaining efforts proved unsuccessful.

Paul Foutner, 30, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in connection to the Feb. 17 shooting.

Foutner also faces a third attempted murder charge unrelated to the Feb. 17 shooting after police said he put his hands around a woman’s throat and threatened to kill her.

Knoxville Police responded around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 to North Central Street and Atlantic Avenue for a reported shooting with a victim.

Police say the woman was driving near the intersection of the two streets when she was hit by gunfire. Police found the vehicle crashed into a building. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

KPD also reported that a Knox County school bus was struck by a bullet during the shooting. Three people, one of whom is a student, were on board at the time of the shooting but police say no one on the bus was injured.

Knox County Schools says the bus was serving Christenberry Elementary School.

