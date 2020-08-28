Victim taken to UT Medical after being shot while walking on Daylily Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One woman was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot while walking on Daylily Drive Thursday morning, Knoxville Police said.

KPD reports that around 6 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Daylily Drive for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was then transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

She told officers she was shot while walking down Daylily Drive.

KPD says there are no suspects in custody at this time and it is possible that the victim and suspect knew each other.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and that investigation is ongoing.