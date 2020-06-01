Victim transported to UT Medical with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Knoxville

Scene photo at the site of a reported shooting on W. Inskip Road on June 1, 2020. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department was on the scene of a shooting on the 5000 block of Schubert Road Monday afternoon where one male victim had been shot.

When officers arrived they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm that was determined to not be life-threatening.

He was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

KPD says the suspect’s vehicle was possibly a white SUV.

This is an active investigation, we will update you as we learn more.

LATEST STORIES