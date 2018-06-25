Video: Homeowner shoots criminal with bow and arrow

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) - San Juan County deputies were called to a bizarre incident near Bloomfield in late May when a woman told deputies a man she didn't know was bleeding all over her porch.

"He's still got the arrow in his arm," said a dispatcher in the police video.

The man on the woman's porch turned out to be 38-year-old Eric Tillerson. Deputies and paramedics say he had an arrow lodged in his arm.

"Does that hurt?" said a deputy to Tillerson heard in police video as he moans in pain.

Deputies were trying to figure out what happened, and why someone had shot Tillerson with a bow and arrow.

As Tillerson was rushed to a nearby hospital, deputies tracked his trail of blood back to the scene of the crime. When they found themselves at another house, the homeowner told them Tillerson had been coming by his home throughout the day, making threats.

He then said Tillerson later hopped a fence and shot at a dog. That's when he pulled out his bow and arrow and shot Tillerson in the arm.

"How much pain are you in?" a detective is heard asking Tillerson during an interview, he replied, "Extreme. It f****** hurts man."

At the hospital, Tillerson bolted, but deputies found him soon after and eventually sat him down to ask what happened.

"I'm looking for your side of the story," said a detective.

Tillerson said he did not know why the homeowner shot at him and claimed he was good friends with the person who shot him. But deputies weren't buying it.

Surveillance video ended up connecting Tillerson to an attempted break-in just days earlier at a Farmington home. One town over, and one arrow through his arm later, deputies said they had their guy.

Tillerson has a long criminal history that includes numerous charges for burglary and aggravated assault.

