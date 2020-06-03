Viewer Video: Bear spotted in East Knoxville Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear was spotted in East Knoxville Tuesday night on Magnolia Avenue going toward Martin Luther King Avenue.

RELATED: TWRA relocates bear after damage to Gatlinburg home

Clemmon Mitchell shared the video with WATE 6 On Your Side, saying the bear ran around the house across the street from them.

RELATED: TWRA: Bears foraging until berries ripen in the region

WATE 6 On Your Side reached to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to inquire if they were responding; we’ll update you as we learn more.

Last week, TWRA told WATE 6 On Your Side that bears are becoming more active lately as they are looking for easy meals lately – such as digging in trash cans and bird feeders – because berries aren’t in season for another few weeks.

RELATED: TWRA: Be ‘bear aware’ at home, outdoors

LATEST STORIES: