Vigil scheduled for Sunday night to honor life of Austin-East Magnet High School student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is continuing to mourn the loss of a 16-year-old Austin-East Magnet High School student that lost his life on Friday from a shooting incident.

RELATED STORY: Knoxville city leadership pleads for tips in fatal shooting of 16-year-old student

The student has been confirmed as Stanley Freeman, Jr. That information was provided Sunday afternoon by the first-cousin of Freeman, Jr.’s father, his grandmother and his Algebra II teacher at Austin-East.

His teacher, Stephanie Hayes, also issued the following statement to WATE 6 On Your Side.

“Stanley was such a special piece of the A-E family. Whether it was his bright smile, a cheerful hello, or the respectful thank-you that always followed his questions, Stanley made the hallways and classrooms a positive place to be every day. He will be dearly missed by those of us that were impacted by his hard work and kindness daily.”

The Knoxville Police Department issued a release about the shooting, saying, “at this time, the victim does not appear to have been the intended target of the shooting.”

The family of Freeman, Jr. confirmed with WATE that a vigil for the student will be held Sunday, Feb. 14, at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary at 6:30 p.m. The facility is located across the road from Austin-East.

A GoFundMe page has also been established by the family. You can find that by clicking HERE.

Investigators are specifically requesting that any Austin-East students or parents who may have witnessed the shooting or have information relevant to the investigation contact the Violent Crimes Unit by phone at 865-215-7330 or email at racook@knoxvilletn.gov.