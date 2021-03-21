Vigils held in Tennessee to raise awareness about racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Remember her,” and “remember him.”

Those chants could be heard in different parts of Tennessee with vigils being held to raise awareness about violence and racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The vigils come days after eight people were shot during the spa shootings in Atlanta, six of the victims were of Asian descent.

RELATED STORY: Biden, Harris speak out against rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans following Atlanta spa shootings

One of those vigils took place at Krutch Park in Knoxville.

HAPPENING NOW: People are gathering in Krutch Park for a vigil honoring the 8 people (6 of them Asian Americans) who lost their lives in the Atlanta spa shootings last week. @6News pic.twitter.com/glWGQcCEAZ — Jordan Brown (@Jordan_6News) March 21, 2021

“6 of the people killed looked like me. It could have been me.” — Aileen Lee pic.twitter.com/Dv6dPKjUi4 — Jordan Brown (@Jordan_6News) March 21, 2021

You can watch the full vigil below:

Two other vigils were held Sunday night, one in Nashville and the other was in Memphis.