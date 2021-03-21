Vigils held in Tennessee to raise awareness about racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Remember her,” and “remember him.”
Those chants could be heard in different parts of Tennessee with vigils being held to raise awareness about violence and racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
The vigils come days after eight people were shot during the spa shootings in Atlanta, six of the victims were of Asian descent.
RELATED STORY: Biden, Harris speak out against rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans following Atlanta spa shootings
One of those vigils took place at Krutch Park in Knoxville.
You can watch the full vigil below:
Two other vigils were held Sunday night, one in Nashville and the other was in Memphis.