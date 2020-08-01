Virginia police searching for missing teen last seen in Tennessee

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WATE) — The Chilhowie Police Department is searching for a missing Virginia teen last seen in Tennessee.

Cassidy Jade Sexton, 14, was last seen on July 25. She has dark red hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds. She may be in the company of Andrew Taylor, 19. Officers believe they may be traveling to California.

A warrant is on file for Andrew Taylor. If you have seen or have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Chilhowie Police Department at 276-646-3232 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Department at 276-782-4056.