Virtual luncheon shares stories of empowerment, benefits Women’s Fund of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Things looked a little different this year during the ninth annual Women’s Fund of East Tennessee Luncheon, but the impact was no less meaningful.

The luncheon, that normally draws 700 women to Lakeshore Park, to build strong women and their futures was held virtually Thursday.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker was emcee of the show and auction along with luncheon co-chair Casey Pruitt. Diana Warner of Diana Warner Studios joined as well.

Stories of women helping women change their narrative were shared along with an extended interview with singer-songwriter Holley Audrey Williams, Hank William Jr’s daughter.

Auction items are still up for bid and donations can still be made to the Women’s Fund of East Tennessee on the organizations website www.womensfundetn.org.

