KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A big donation going to Volunteer Ministries Wednesday.

Mayor Indya Kincannon teaming up with local radio station B97.5 to give $1,000 to the group.

Kincannon winning that money but offering those dollars to go back into the community.

Leaders with the organization telling WATE that the money is going to help those at Minvilla Manor, which provides a home for those affected by chronic homelessness.