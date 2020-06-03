Volkswagen Chattanooga produces one millionth vehicle

File—Picture taken on Nov.4, 2019 shows the VW logo on a car at a VW factory opening ceremony for electric cars in Zwickau, Germany. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga reports it has produced its one millionth vehicle.

On Wednesday, the president and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga said, “It’s gratifying to me that our team is back to work and able to mark yet another key milestone since the opening of VW’s Chattanooga plant.”

The plant’s grand opening was back in 2011, and has produced 1,000,000 vehicles.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the plant had temporarily closed earlier this year before reopening last month.

The facility resumed production on Sunday, May 17, with the company sharing it has implemented more than 90 new health and safety measures to help protect its workers and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

