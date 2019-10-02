Jeremy Pruitt announcing he has removed linebacker Jeremy Banks from team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks from the team.

Pruitt saying, “I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program. While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt and linebacker Jeremy Banks have issued apologies after campus police videos were released showing the sophomore saying, “where I’m from we shoot at cops,” during an arrest.

Banks was arrested in the early hours of Sept. 16 by University of Tennessee campus police over an active warrant, according to an arrest report. After checking his record by name and date of birth, the UT police officer found an active warrant for Banks for failure to appear out of Knox County for driving while his license was suspended.

The case against Banks was later dismissed in a Knox County court.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Banks can be heard on dashcam footage of the arrest using a number of profane and derogatory statements to describe police.

“Ma’am, I don’t think you want to be an intern because where I’m from we shoot at cops. I’m from Memphis, Tennessee.” -Vols linebacker jeremy banks during arrest footage

While being transported to detention center Banks repeatedly states he could’ve outrun the officers. “I should have ran, test y’all’s speed. Y’all would’ve never caught me.”

“I want to sincerely apologize to my family, the University of Tennessee and the law enforcement community,” Banks said in a statement. “I deeply regret my language and attitude in the video. I have great respect for our policemen and women, and I am embarrassed by my actions that night. That’s not who I am. I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”

During the arrest, Banks makes a phone call to Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who can be heard on bodycam footage talking with one of the officers at the scene.

Pruitt says on the call that Banks asked him about how he could pay the fine for the traffic infraction and someone from the state trooper’s office was brought in to walk Banks through that process.”

“So why do you have to arrest him, just ’cause he’s got a warrant?” Pruitt asks during the call.

The officer replied, “That’s because the state of Tennessee is the one who issued the warrant so I have to take him in for that warrant. Like I said, I have no choice about that. If it was just a suspended license, I could have discretion on that.”

Statement from Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt:

“Jeremy’s behavior and comments are unacceptable and portrayed himself and our football program very poorly and he understands that. We will address the matter internally. I’m determined to do what I can to help Jeremy (Banks) grow up and become a better man. Our team and staff respect our law enforcement and we will continue to educate our players on how to carry themselves at all times.” Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt in a statement

Police cruiser and bodycam footage were released after media inquiries.

Banks was able to travel with the team for Tennessee’s game against Florida on Sept. 28 but did not appear in the game.

