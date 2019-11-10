Vols comeback to beat the Wildcats 17-13 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) – After going down 13 to 0 after the first quarter, the Vols come back to score 17 unanswered points to defeat the Wildcats 17-13, winning their third game in a row.

Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer started the game for the Vols and only was able to put them in position for a field goal in the first half. Redshirt Junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano started the second half for the Vols and went 7 of 8 passing for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Wildcats out-gained the Vols in total yardage 327 to 296, but couldn’t capitalize on any of their drives after the first quarter.

The Vols are now 5-5 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

Tennessee will be on a bye next week and will face Missouri the following week away from Neyland.