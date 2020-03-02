Vols defensive lineman Middleton issues apology following Saturday’s arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton issued an apology on Monday following his arrest for misdemeanor domestic assault and public intoxication.

Middleton posted a letter on Twitter addressed to the school football staff, team, UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer and UT interim President Randy Boyd saying he was “sorry to bring any negative to” the program.

“No matter what my intent may have been, I was wrong in my actions,” Middleton wrote. “I was wrong in my actions.”

Not looking for sympathy. I’m Looking for those who know me deep down inside to know. That wasn’t me and I owned up to my mistakes. I WANT TO APOLOGIZE TO THE UNIVERSITY AND OUR FOOTBALL PROGRAM AS WE CONTINUE TO RISE. For the embarrassment. #97 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZlgvRF6fFG — D. Middleton9️⃣7️⃣ (@Darel__) March 2, 2020

Middleton said he is seeking alcohol counseling and has been in contact with the UT Center for Health Education and Wellness for additional help.

According to an arrest report, a male assaulted a female in an alley off of Cumberland Avenue early Saturday morning, Feb. 29. The victim and a witness told police that Middleton assaulted another male, and when the victim tried to stop the assault, she was shoved to the ground by Middleton.

Officers found Middleton in a nearby apartment building where he was arrested without incident.

Middleton played in all 13 games last season and started in six as a junior. The junior college transfer from East Mississippi Community College played at Powell and Oak Ridge high schools.

