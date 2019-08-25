Vols’ football player charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A defensive back for the Volunteers has been charged with domestic assault.

Sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested and released from jail overnight, after an altercation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing at the Stokely Hall Dorms on campus.

Thompson was overheard threatening her, and a witness saying he threatened to, “Shoot up the school.”

The responding officer also says damage to the building was seen, with a gate ripped from it’s hinges.

This is a developing story and we will continue to follow this and update you with any new information.

