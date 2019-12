KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Redshirt-senior Lamonte Turner announcing that he has played his last game as a Vol after Tennessee beat Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Turner has been diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome; he and his family have chosen to have season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

“I wanted to thank Vol nation for their support. It’s tough for me, I get emotional just thinking about it and talking about it,” Turner said.

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) reacts to hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in the Emerald Coast Classic against Virginia Commonwealth in Niceville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Tennessee won 72-69. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)