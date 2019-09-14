Vols notch their first win of the season 45-0 against UTC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vols took care of business Saturday and got their first win of the season beating the UTC Mocs 45-0 in Neyland.

Guarantano led the offense today with three passing touchdowns, and passed efficiently going 7-8 for 142 yards.

Tennessee's quarterbacks against UT Chattanooga:



Guarantano: 7-8, 142 yards, 3 TDs



Shrout: 3-9, 23 yards



Maurer: 0-2, 16 rushing yards#CHATvsTENN #Vols — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 14, 2019

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt pleased with his team’s performance today saying, “We definitely improved from last week to this week.”

The Vols defense and special teams were able to force five turnovers today against the Mocs.

“There’s a certain attitude in the way that you play that indicates if you get turnovers or not,” Pruitt said regarding his team’s success forcing turnovers.