Vols fans prepare for game day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are less than 24 hours away from the first kick-off of the 2019 Tennessee Football season, and no surprise, fans are already here on Rocky Top getting ready for the game.

Fans are setting up their tailgates, and are ready to renew traditions of the past to take on a new football season with the Vols.

Many fans have been bringing their RVs to the top of this particular lot for years. Its tradition and why wouldn’t it be?

One thing to keep in mind, if you are going to tomorrow’s game, the clear bag policy. Fans are allowed to bring one clear plastic bag, 12x12x6.5 inches or smaller.

All bags are subject to being searched at the gates and no items can be left or stored at the gates.