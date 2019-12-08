Vols will be bowling in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols will face off against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. on January 2 at 7 p.m.

It’s Official! @Vol_Football vs. @IndianaFootball playing in the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2nd! pic.twitter.com/E5HQxAzSfI — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 8, 2019

Indiana has lost two of its last three games. The 8-4 Hoosiers have lost to Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan this season.

After a disappointing start, Tennessee ended the season on a hot streak.

Tennessee went 7-5 in the regular season, winning their last five games, which included four SEC conference games.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION pic.twitter.com/rj2S3PdP2m — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 8, 2019

This will be the Vols first bowl appearance since 2016, when Tennessee defeated Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl.

Tennessee had been mentioned as a possible team in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the Outback Bowl, the Music City Bowl, and even the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The last appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl was in a win over Iowa, 45-28, in January 2015.

The Vols last played the Outback Bowl back in January 2008 in a 21-17 win over Wisconsin.