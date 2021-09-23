Volunteers join family in search for Desheena Kyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of missing 26-year-old Desheena Kyle, along with members of the community, gathered to take search efforts into their own hands.

Kyle has been missing for 3 months now.

Thursday, Knoxville police announced her former boyfriend John Bassett is a person of interest in Kyle’s disappearance. He was arrested in July for a separate charge and currently remains in custody. He has not been charged in relation to the Desheena Kyle case.

Around 15 to 20 people went into a dense wooded area on Thomas Street near Ohio Avenue hoping to find something that would give a clue about where Kyle went.

The family says they chose that area because they believe it’s a place Bassett frequented. The search crew didn’t find anything, but Kyle’s family says they’re not giving up.

“We understand that law enforcement has a job to do,” said Rita Turner, Desheena’s aunt. “We do know that they are putting in efforts as well, but at this point they have not found Desheena and that’s what our goal is. So we’re going to continue to search until we find Desheena and bring her home and prayerfully that’s safe and sound.”

She says she thanks the community for their efforts thus far.

The investigation into Kyle’s disappearance continues. Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. You can contact by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.