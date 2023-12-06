SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man got quite the surprise when he returned from fishing on Douglas Lake. A group of vultures had taken over a couple of trucks at the boat ramp.

Now, Scotty Mize has to fix the damage left behind.

At boat ramps, you can usually find swarms of bees or even schools of fish, but one Seymour man found a kettle of vultures on his truck after a few hours on the lake. This is something Mize said he has never seen while fishing Douglas Lake.

“I’ve been fishing there for over 40 years and this is the first time I’ve seen this,” Mize said. “I have checked around since and I have talked to several people who said this has been going on for a couple of years but I have not heard of it. This is the first I’ve heard of it.”

Damage left on the truck (Scotty Mize)

Damage left on the truck (Scotty Mize)

Damage left on the truck (Scotty Mize)

Damage left on the truck (Scotty Mize)

Damage left on the truck (Scotty Mize)

Damage left on the truck (Scotty Mize)

Damage left on the truck (Scotty Mize)

The birds caused extensive damage but were in an unlikely place. You often see vultures on the side of the road eating roadkill as they act as nature’s sanitation unit, but just how often do you see them gather on cars?

After speaking with Mize, we decided to visit the American Eagle Foundation to find out what makes vultures tick.

“Vultures, particularly black vultures are incredibly social birds. They are also incredibly intelligent and curious,” Education content specialist Robyn Miller said. “We see these most frequently at boat docks and launches because these are common loafing and hangout spots for these birds.”

Robyn Miller with the American Eagle Foundation said there are a couple of theories as to why vultures target vehicles.

“The first is that the rubber when it’s heated by the sun may give off a scent that’s vaguely reminiscent of their regular diet which is carrion,” Miller said. “The other is that it is just a very tactile experience for them. The rubber offers a resistance that simulates the ripping and tearing through their food.”

Miller added, that although they can cause damage to private property, they are key in the removal of disease-ridden animal carcasses.

It should be noted that vultures are a protected species meaning you cannot harm the birds even if they are causing damage. If you need them to go away, we are told the shy animals will often go away as you walk closer but you may need to make loud noises to get them to move.