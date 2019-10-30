Walmart parking lot kidnapping

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is charged tonight after a reported kidnapping from the Clinton Highway Walmart parking lot, on Monday.

Shane Canipe is the man accused in this incident.

Court documents saying everything started with a 911 call from a witness who says she saw the kidnapping happen

Authorities then pulling over a vehicle that matched the description on Clinton Highway.

The driver, identified as the victim who said she was forced to drive against her will.

Canipe was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.

The victim also alleging Canipe threatened to stab her in the chest.

In addition to aggravated kidnapping, Canipe is also charged with aggravated domestic assault.