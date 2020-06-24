Walters State free online courses aim to help people find jobs, sharpen skills

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — While many return to work, Walters State Community College aims to help speed up economic recovery. They’re offering a handful of free, online, courses for anyone looking for a job, or those who just sharpen their skills.

The courses focus on business, fundamentals of supervision and management, web design, marketing skills, personal finance, and best practices for finding a job. The non-credit courses normally range between $125-199. The self-paced classes begin when you register.

While Tennessee’s unemployment rate improved some in May, with a rate of 11.3%, Nicole Cardwell-Hampton says there is still a need for more workforce training. She coordinates that effort up at the college. She says this opportunity is for anyone who wants to sign up.

“They’re free and in this economic time, just do it. there’s no reason why you shouldn’t do it,” she said.

Cardwell-Hampton said they’re even good for current and aspiring managers, as well as current and prospective small business owners.

Shelby Lindsey signed up for a management course Wednesday. She hopes this will help in her relatively new role as general manager of her family’s longtime plumbing business, Milks Enterprises, Inc.

Despite having grown up around the business throughout her life, and having worked there part-time off and on, and having earned a degree from East Tennessee State University in 2019, she never took a management class.

“I hope to takeaway just some leadership skills…each individual person is different and I want to be able to grow my skills in learning how to deal with each individual here on staff,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey plans to dedicate 10-15 hours a week to the course, because she said she’s passionate about learning, and ultimately, becoming the best manager she can for their staff. She called the service an “amazing opportunity” for small business owners.

With the courses, 10-15 hours isn’t expect of everyone, Cardwell-Hampton said.

“If they just want to put in a couple hours a week during that three-month time frame, that’s just fine,” Cardwell-Hampton said. “If they want to take a week off and not sign in during that week, that’s fine also. It is really up to them and their availability during that three month time frame.”

While you won’t earn college credit for completing the classes, she pointed out they can help to build your resume.

The deadline to register for a free course is next Tuesday, June 30. The school’s site on the free courses gives additional course descriptions.

