Wanted man runs from law enforcement, crash on I-75 ends pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wanted man who ran from law enforcement has been caught.

The U.S. Marshals Service has confirmed the arrest of a wanted man after a pursuit Friday afternoon that spanned multiple counties and enlisted the help of multiple agencies.

On Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Service was pursuing a suspect in the West Knoxville area.

Several marked and unmarked KCSO vehicles were observed by WATE 6 On Your Side staff speeding down Hardin Valley Road, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles using the emergency lane to travel down I-40 eastbound.

THP telling WATE 6 On Your Side they were contacted by U.S. Marshals to be on the lookout for a silver Nissan Altima, the suspect was wanted on a warrant and was believed to be armed.

Authorities told WATE 6 On Your Side that the suspect was near the I-75 Loudon exit, where officers apparently lost him at that point.

But the search continued.

THP officials saying they spotted the suspect vehicle at the mile marker 33 southbound and attempted to stop him. THP along with the US Marshals, Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga City unit pursued the suspect at speeds of 120 to 130 mph.

Later on down the road, on I-75S near Chattanooga, the suspect was apprehended without incident following the crash at mile marker 11.

The crash caused heavy traffic delays that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of the interstate.

The U.S. Marshals Service, as part of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, says Theonda Jerome Thorne, 19, was the man wanted on aggravated robbery charges.

The pursuit started in Knoxville, U.S. Marshals confirmed, and it ended in the Chattanooga area.

Thorne is said to have reached excessive speeds at times during the pursuit. U.S. Marshals also said he was wanted by Chattanooga police.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this developing story and will update as additional details are made available.