WATCH: Fire investigation underway after trucks burn at New Market business

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee family-owned trucking company is out two semis after the rigs caught fire in their parking lot on Thanksgiving Day.

New Market Fire Department Chief Sammy Solomon said his crew responded around 11:35 a.m. to Walker’s Trucks on U.S. Highway 11E. Upon arrival, firefighters found two semitrucks on fire.

Solomon said it took 20 people with two fire department tanker trucks and three engines about 20 minutes to get the fire out.

No damage was reported to buildings on the property. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.