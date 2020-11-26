NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee family-owned trucking company is out two semis after the rigs caught fire in their parking lot on Thanksgiving Day.
New Market Fire Department Chief Sammy Solomon said his crew responded around 11:35 a.m. to Walker’s Trucks on U.S. Highway 11E. Upon arrival, firefighters found two semitrucks on fire.
Solomon said it took 20 people with two fire department tanker trucks and three engines about 20 minutes to get the fire out.
No damage was reported to buildings on the property. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Fire investigation underway after trucks burn at New Market business
- Church Hill woman gives birth in Weigel’s parking lot: ‘I cannot believe this is happening right now’
- Safeguarding medicine to keep out of the reach of children
- Can’t smell your Thanksgiving dinner? You might need a COVID-19 test
- Knox County announces 50th COVID-19 death in November as hospitalizations continue to grow