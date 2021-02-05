WATCH: Food City CEO says opioid allegations in lawsuit are ‘entirely false’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Food City CEO Steven Smith is again denying wrongdoing by his company following a lawsuit filed this week by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery.

Slatery claims the company unlawfully sold tens of millions of prescription pain pills for more than a decade.

In a video statement released Friday, Smith said the lawsuit is based on false information and claims from a decade ago.

“The attorney general is unfortunately attempting to place the blame for this serious issue in the wrong place. I’m particularly disappointed that the AG’s actions attack our dedicated pharmacy team, especially given their critical role in caring for the communities we serve during this challenging pandemic,” Smith said.

A court date for the case has not been set due to the pandemic.